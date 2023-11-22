India TV Sports Wrap on November 22: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY/ INDIA TV Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Brazil in FIFA World Cup qualifiers match while Adam Zampa took a dig at Michael Clarke after Australia's World Cup 2023 triumph

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took some crucial decisions in its Ahmedabad meeting including not allowing transgender women players to play cricket or introducing pay parity for the match officials. Adam Zampa has taken a dig at the former World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke, who had mocked the Australian side after their first two losses while crowd violence erupted in the Argentina-Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers match. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Team India to have a practice session in Vizag ahead of the first T20I, which will be live streamed

The Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav will undergo a practice session on Wednesday, November 22 ahead of the first T20I against Australia. The session will be live streamed on JioCinema and Sports18.

International Cricket Council bans transgender women from playing the sport

The International Cricket Council has banned transgender women, who were males at puberty, from playing the sport. ICC said that the decision was taken to safeguard the integrity of women's cricket and keep in mind the safety of players.

Argentina beat Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers but crowd violence mars contest

Crowd violence erupted in the Argentina-Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers match, which the world champions won 1-0. The Brazilian security hit the fans before the Argentine players came to the rescue and a few of them were gravely injured.

India lose to Qatar 3-0

Team India went down against Qatar going goalless as the Middle Eastern nation won 3-0. India had won their first qualifier match against Kuwait and to finish in the top two, they will have to beat Afghanistan.

Allan Border hailed Pat Cummins' decision to bowl first as one of the bravest ever

Former Australian captain Allan Border hailed current skipper Pat Cummins' decision to bowl first in the World Cup final all things considered was one of the bravest decisions ever.

Suryakumar Yadav nearing Virat Kohli's record

The Indian captain for the T20 series against Australia Suryakumar Yadav has to score 159 runs in five matches to become the fastest Indian batter to score 2000 runs in T20Is and break Virat Kohli's record.

Afghanistan will tour India for a three-match T20 series in January

Afghanistan will face India in a first-ever white-ball series in January with the matches scheduled from January 11-14.

Adam Zampa takes a dig at Michael Clarke

Australian spinner took a dig at former World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke, who had criticised the team in a mocking way after the first two matches which the world champions had lost.

Messi vs Ronaldo in 2024? Inter Miami denies

Inter Miami chief denies 'the Last Dance' advertised by the Riyadh Government, a special match between Al Nassr and Inter Miami, probably the final time legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be up against each other.

Canada's Danielle McGahey retires after ICC rules against transgender

Danielle McGahey, heartbroken world's only transgender woman cricketer has retired after ICC's ruling. McGahey urged that they are not harming the integrity of women's sport or are unsafe to the players, the reasons ICC gave to rule against them.

