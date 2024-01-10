India TV Sports Wrap on January 10: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

Australia have announced their ODI and Test squad for the home series against the West Indies and it is full of interesting surprises. The first Test between the two teams will be played at the Adelaide Oval starting January 17. On the other hand, Bengal Warriors hammered Telugu Titans in match No. 64 of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Steve Smith to lead in Pat Cummins' absence as Australia announce squad for ODI series against West Indies

Steve Smith will be seen donning the leader's hat yet again for Australia as the selectors have asked him to lead the 13-player squad that has been announced to take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series at home.

Matt Renshaw recalled to fill David Warner's void as Australia name squad for home Tests against West Indies

Matt Renshaw has been recalled to fill David Warner's void as Australia have announced their 13-member squad for the three-match home Test series against the West Indies.

Steve Smith to take up opening role in Tests for Australia

Smith will be seen opening alongside Usman Khawaja in the home series against the West Indies.

South Africa to face India in Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament final

South Africa's U19 side will play India in the final of the ongoing Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament at the Old Edwardians Cricket Club A Ground in Johannesburg.

Brisbane Heat to take on Perth Scorchers in BBL

Heat will be up against Scorchers in match number 32 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape to cross swords with Joburg Super Kings in SA20 season opener

Defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape will face Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 2024 season opener in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

Tottenham rope in German forward Timo Werner

Tottenham have acquired the services of Werner on loan from Leipzig. This will be yet another Premier League stint for Werner who previously represented Chelsea in the tournament.

Bengal Warriors make mincemeat of Telugu Titans in PKL

Warriors outclassed Titans 46-26 in match 64 of the Pro Kabaddi League to claim their fourth win of the season.

UP Yoddhas to square off against Tamil Thalaivas

Yoddhas will take the mat against Thalaivas in match 65 of PKL season 10.

U Mumba aim for seventh win of PKL season 10