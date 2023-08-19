India set to receive KL Rahul relief as crucial update on star batter comes ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul

The Indian Cricket team is facing a delicate time with injury issues ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. In a major boost for the team, Jasprit Bumrah made his International comeback after 11 months in a T20I series against Ireland, but a couple of key players are still a bit far from the action. Middle-order batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have struggled with injuries and are at the National Cricket Academy for the match fitness process.

In what would turn the Indian fans happy, the team is set to be handed a major relief as star batter KL Rahul has returned back to his business during match simulation at NCA. The batter on Friday batted and kept wickets for an extended period during the match simulation at the Academy in Bengaluru.

"(KL) Rahul showed impressive fitness levels over the match simulation programme (at the NCA) while batting and doing the wicketkeeping duties for an extended period (today)," a source close to the development told PTI. "He has started batting from earlier this week and has now added wicketkeeping as well," it added.

Asia Cup squad to be picked on August 21, final call on Iyer soon

Notably, the much-awaited Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2023 will reportedly be picked on August 21, a PTI report stated. Several reports surfaced on the squad announcement date. Media reports claim the same August 21 as the date for the team to be picked. The reports added that Rohit Sharma will also be attending the meeting and there are positive signs on Shreyas Iyer too but his selection is not guaranteed.

A final call on Iyer's selection is set to be taken on taken in a few day's time. The Asia Cup 2023 is set to be played from August 30 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan and Nepal. The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan match will be held on September 2.

Latest Cricket News