India's new Adidas jersey: New pictures released, prices, launch date, where to buy

All three jerseys will be available to buy at Adidas stores from June 4 while India will don the new jersey for the first time in the upcoming WTC Final against Australia.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 03, 2023 16:25 IST
India's new Adidas jersey revealed
Image Source : TWITTER India's new Adidas jersey revealed

The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) treated fans with fresh pictures and a video of India's new cricket jersey on Saturday, June 3. Cricket fans are in the ninth cloud after getting their first glimpses of India's new cricket jersey under new manufacturers Adidas. Earlier this week, the popular German athleisure announced its partnership with BCCI to design India Men's, Women's, and Junior teams' jerseys and training kits. 

Fans reacted happily as Adidas unveiled three different jerseys for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Fans were also impressed with the training kit as the Indian players donned a new kit during their training sessions ahead of the upcoming WTC final. Now the BCCI released a new video and a few pictures where star cricketers from both men's and women's teams are flaunting the new colors. 

Launch Date

At the end of the video, Adidas confirmed that the jerseys will be available to buy from June 4 at Adidas stores. The Indian team will wear the new Test jersey for the first time in the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval starting on June 7.

Where to Buy?

All three jerseys and training kits will be available on the Adidas India website and stores from June 4, 10 AM IST. 

Price:

India's new Test jersey will have Adidas' signature blue stripes and is made with recycled polyester which includes the Adidas HEAR.RDY technology. T20I and ODI jerseys have orange colored stripes on each arm but will have different pattern designs. However, all three jerseys, including women's teams' will cost Rs 4999 per unit, and pants for each format will cost Rs 4599 per unit 

Adidas also displayed ODI replica jerseys and ODI fan jerseys on their website with the latter designed without orange stripes on the arms. A replica jersey will be available for Rs 2999 while a fan jersey costs only Rs 999.

