IND vs ZIM, 1st ODI: Men in blue register a thumping victory, go 1-0 up in the series

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) India defeat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets

IND vs ZIM, 1st ODI: Team India is on a cricketing spree as of now and has been on the road regularly since the Indian Premier League ended in May 2022. On their road to the T20I World Cup, India has faced South Africa, Ireland, England, and West Indies. With the Asia Cup scheduled to start on August 27, 2022, team India will look to have their preparations in place and determine a strong eleven that can take the field against Pakistan on August 28, 2022. The Indian team is currently stationed in Zimbabwe for a three-match One Day International series under the leadership of KL Rahul and head coach VVS Laxman.

In the first ODI, KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first. India was wary of the Sikandar Raza challenge but they were completely prepared to embrace it. Deepak Chahar who was returning to the Indian team after a very long time had a stern challenge on his hands as he wanted to stamp his authority straightaway, Chahar did not let the Zimbabwe innings take off as he dismissed Innocent Kaia and T Marumani very quickly and left Zimbabwe reeling on 26/2. The hosts had high hopes pinned on Sean Williams and Wesley Madhevere, but they could not contribute either and were left clueless against the dominant Indian pace battery. Then came out the man in form Sikandar Raza, the Zimbabwe batsman who proved to be a nightmare for the Bangladesh bowlers. To Zimbabwe's dismay, Raza could not make any notable contribution and was dismissed on a duck by Mohammed Siraj. Wicketkeeper-batsman Regis Chakabva provided some solace to the hosts and played a sublime inning of 35 off 51 deliveries. Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, and Deepak Chahar scalped six wickets each and restrained Zimbabwe from reaching the 200-run mark.

When India came out to bat, they shocked everybody with the choice of their openers. With KL Rahul in the side, team India opened with Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan. India required 190 runs in 300 deliveries and both the Indian batsmen made it look like a cakewalk. Gill scored 82 off 72 balls and Dhawan ended up scoring 81 off 113 deliveries. The Indian batsmen proved to be too good for the Zimbabwe bowlers as they defeated the hosts with 10 wickets remaining.

Teams:

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

Latest Cricket News