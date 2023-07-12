IND vs WI: Rain to play spoilsport in 1st Test? Here's weather report in Dominica for all 5 days

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/WEST INDIES CRICKET Rain is likely to play spoilsport in 1st Test between India and West Indies

The first Test match of the two-match series between India and West Indies is set to commence on July 12. The match is set to be played at Windsor Park in Dominica even as both teams will be keen on starting their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on a winning note. India are coming into this Test after losing the WTC Final to Australia while West Indies didn't qualify for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

They have a point to prove in order to show the world that they belong at this level and expect the Caribbeans to come hard at the visitors in the Test match. But the weather in Dominica this week is not great and that might lead to either a delayed start or prove hindrance during the day's play. According to Accuweather, it seems certain that the match will start a bit late with the rain likely to come down hard at 8 AM local time.

The sun is expected to play hide and seek on the opening day but after a delayed start, play might not get stopped with things likely to be clear. On the second day, things are expected to be clear while weather will be iffy again on the third, fourth and fifth day. While it seems certain that there will be a result in this match but play could go on till five days with intermittent rain expected to hinder the proceedings.

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

