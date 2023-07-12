Wednesday, July 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs WI: Rain to play spoilsport in 1st Test? Here's weather report in Dominica for all 5 days

IND vs WI: Rain to play spoilsport in 1st Test? Here's weather report in Dominica for all 5 days

Team India players will be taking the field after a break of one month. But will the rain gods relent for the action to take place in Dominica? Here's the weather report

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: July 12, 2023 13:23 IST
IND vs WI, Weather eport
Image Source : TWITTER/WEST INDIES CRICKET Rain is likely to play spoilsport in 1st Test between India and West Indies

The first Test match of the two-match series between India and West Indies is set to commence on July 12. The match is set to be played at Windsor Park in Dominica even as both teams will be keen on starting their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on a winning note. India are coming into this Test after losing the WTC Final to Australia while West Indies didn't qualify for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

They have a point to prove in order to show the world that they belong at this level and expect the Caribbeans to come hard at the visitors in the Test match. But the weather in Dominica this week is not great and that might lead to either a delayed start or prove hindrance during the day's play. According to Accuweather, it seems certain that the match will start a bit late with the rain likely to come down hard at 8 AM local time. 

The sun is expected to play hide and seek on the opening day but after a delayed start, play might not get stopped with things likely to be clear. On the second day, things are expected to be clear while weather will be iffy again on the third, fourth and fifth day. While it seems certain that there will be a result in this match but play could go on till five days with intermittent rain expected to hinder the proceedings.

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican

Related Stories
IND vs WI: In favourable conditions, India's inexperienced pace bowling attack will be put to test

IND vs WI: In favourable conditions, India's inexperienced pace bowling attack will be put to test

Ajinkya Rahane heaps praise on senior Indian star, says he gives freedom to all players

Ajinkya Rahane heaps praise on senior Indian star, says he gives freedom to all players

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Pitch Report to Records at Windsor Park, Rouseau, Dominica

IND vs WI, 1st Test: Pitch Report to Records at Windsor Park, Rouseau, Dominica

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News