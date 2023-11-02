IND vs SL, April 2 2011 to Nov 2 2023: How much 2 sides have changed since World Cup final at Wankhede Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : AP/GETTY/INDIA TV India will take on Sri Lanka in Match No. 33 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2

“Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd. India lift the World Cup after 28 years. The party starts in the dressing room and it’s an Indian captain who’s been absolutely magnificent in the night of the final," - these have been etched in every Indian's memory. 12 years ago, on April 2 2011 at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, the Men in Blue lifted the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup after almost three decades against the Asian rivals Sri Lanka.

That was a time when the teams in Asia were thriving with three in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka being at the top of their game while Bangladesh breathing down their neck. 12 and a half years later, it's November 2, the teams are the same, the venue is the same, but the gulf between the teams has widened. India are still at the top of their game and looking in top form on their way to winning another home World Cup, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan may no longer even be the second-best teams in Asia.

Afghanistan's superb form may have coincided with Sri Lanka and Pakistan's dip in the ongoing World Cup but if the islanders are taken in isolation, the team looks like a pale shadow of itself. Yes, the mass retirement of the likes of Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara and Tillakaratne Dilshan in quick succession didn't help as it delayed the transition by a couple of years and when it looked like Sri Lanka had found a core group of young batters and bowlers, injuries, lack of consistency in 50 overs hit them hard, especially in the multi-nation events.The quality can sustain only for a limited time and against a set number of teams when it hasn't hit its peak.

However, India somehow have been able to sustain the quality. Even though the ICC title drought has extended for over a decade for this Indian team, the determination to win the title in the ongoing edition is visible in the team bonding, the performance and the collective effort from both bat and ball.

The squads

