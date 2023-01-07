IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Three key battles to watch out for in series decider between India and Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Key battles to watch out for in India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I

IND vs SL 3rd T20I: India's young loaded side, Sri Lanka's star-studded side, have given their all in the ongoing T20I series between the two neighbors. While Hardik Pandya's Men edged past Dasun Shanaka and co. in the opening T20I in Mumbai, the Lankan lions leveled the series in the second outing in Pune. Now the action shifts to Gujarat, where the two teams will look for a series win. Before the action begins, let's take a look at three key battles to watch out for.

Ishan Kishan vs Kasun Rajitha

India's opening batter Ishan Kishan and Sri Lanka's speedster Kasun Rajitha are having some battles in the series. In the first T20I, Kishan sent Rajitha to the cleaners as he hit him for 27 runs in 11 balls, while in the second outing, Rajitha dominated. The Sri Lankan star cleaned Kishan on the first ball he bowled him. The third face-off becomes interesting as both will look to outclass each other.

Dasun Shanaka vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka's captain and all-rounder Dasun Shanaka is having a memorable series. In the first two outings, the Lankan skipper smashed 101 runs at a staggering strike rate of 206.12. In the first T20I, he smashed 45 off 27 balls, while in the second outing, Shanbaka hit 56 in just 22 balls. However, one Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has often kept Shanaka quiet. In the 11 innings they have faced off, Chahal has given only 24 runs to the Lankan captain. However, he has taken his wicket on only two occasions.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Wanindu Hasaranga

World No.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav and World No.1 T20I bowler Wanindu Hasaranga are vital cogs for their teams in the T20I setup. While Suryakumar was in Midas touch in 2022, Hasaranga was no short of brilliance. Both have faced off each other 3 times in T20Is, where the Indian star has made 41 runs in 22 balls. However, Hasaranga has sent Yadav back to the pavilion on 1 occasion. Add to this, the records of two, and the battle seems to be as spicy as it can be. In his T20I career, Hasaranga's 88 wickets include 76 wickets of right-handed batters. Meanwhile, Suryakumar has smashed 259 runs in 19 innings against leg spinners with a strike rate of 194.73 in T20Is.

Sri Lanka defeated India in the second T20I by 16 runs. The Lankan side are eyeing their first T20I series win in India. They have toured India on 5 occasions for the T20I series before this but have only come close to drawing a series in 2009/2010.

