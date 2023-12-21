Follow us on IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live

IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Score: Indian openers eye positive start in series decider at Boland Park

South Africa are set to host the world no.1 ODI side in the third and final match of the series at Paarl's Boland Park on Thursday, December 21. The hosts pulled out a sensational eight-wicket win in the second game to remain alive in the three-match series and will enter today's decider as favourites.

On the other hand, KL Rahul-led India will be eyeing a series win but need to produce their best performance. India last won an ODI series against South Africa under Virat Kohli's leadership in 2018 and have lost all of their two ODI games played against the Proteas in Paarl.

