IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Score: Indian openers eye positive start in series decider at Boland Park

South Africa recorded a dominant eight-wicket win in the second ODI match to level the three-match series against India at home. South Africa have never lost an ODI game against India at Boland Park and are favourites to clinch the series today.

Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2023 16:33 IST
IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Score: Indian openers eye positive start in series decider at Boland Park

South Africa are set to host the world no.1 ODI side in the third and final match of the series at Paarl's Boland Park on Thursday, December 21. The hosts pulled out a sensational eight-wicket win in the second game to remain alive in the three-match series and will enter today's decider as favourites. 

On the other hand, KL Rahul-led India will be eyeing a series win but need to produce their best performance. India last won an ODI series against South Africa under Virat Kohli's leadership in 2018 and have lost all of their two ODI games played against the Proteas in Paarl.

Live updates :IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates

  • Dec 21, 2023 4:31 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Innings start

    Debutant Rajat Patidar is making his debut and will open an innings with in-form Sai Sudharsan.

  • Dec 21, 2023 4:17 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Ruturaj Gaikwad injury update

    BCCI UPDATE - Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't fully recovered from the blow he sustained to his ring finger while fielding in the second ODI. He remains under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

  • Dec 21, 2023 4:14 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Aiden Markram: No changes to playing XI

    We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, won't change too much. We want to keep challenging ourselves, hopefully we can take wickets regularly and restrict them to a low total. One last push for most of the guys before a nice break, we'll try our best. Expect more of the same we did in the second ODI. The dimensions here are certainly different, so running hard between wickets will be key. No changes.

  • Dec 21, 2023 4:11 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    KL Rahul: Washington replaces a rested Kuldeep Yadav

    The lights come on pretty late so don't think it will be a big factor. We were in a decent position in the last game, and should've capitalised in the last 15 overs. Ruturaj's damage to his finger keeps him out. No Chahal. Washington replaces a rested Kuldeep Yadav.

  • Dec 21, 2023 4:08 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Playing XIs - Patidar makes debut

    India Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c & wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

    South Africa Playing XI: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks

  • Dec 21, 2023 4:02 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    TOSS

    Aiden Markram has won the toss and South Africa will bowl first today.

  • Dec 21, 2023 4:01 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Rajat Patidar to make debut

    The 30-year-old Indian batter Rajat Patidar is set to make his long-awaited international debut today.

  • Dec 21, 2023 3:58 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Squads

    India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep

    South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen(wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Verreynne, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana, Andile Phehlukwayo

  • Dec 21, 2023 3:57 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's third ODI game against South Africa in Paarl today. The series is levelled at 1-1 and both teams are expected to produce their best to get their hands on the silverware at Boland Park. 

    Stay tuned for live scores and timely updates here!!!

