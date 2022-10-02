Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Good news for fans, players sweat in Guwahati with rain expected to play part - WATCH

Highlights The match is expected to have rain interruptions for the second T20I

India led the three-match T20I series by 1-0

India won the first T20I by 8 wickets

There could be good news for fans ahead of the second T20I between India and South Africa as a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) video on Twitter has gone viral that shows players sweating in the humid conditions of Guwahati. Adding to the fact, the second T20I between India and South Africa is expected to have rain interruptions due to bad weather in Guwahati. But a video tweeted by the BCCI on Sunday on its official handle shows otherwise.

In the challenging conditions of Guwahati, the weather gods are expected not to be kind as there is a big chance of rain interruptions. But a video on Sunday has showcased how players are preparing for the clash as the likes of Deepak Chahar, Rishabh Pant, and Virat Kohli were seen taking the nets.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Dinesh Karthik also took to the occasion as they India to clinch the T20I series against South Africa. The Indian team won the first encounter in Trivandrum by eight wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. If Team India do clinch the match and win the series, this will be the first time India will win a T20I series at home against South Africa.

The second match of the three-match T20I series between India and South Africa is scheduled to be played on Sunday. The game will begin at 7:30 PM and will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

ALSO READ I IND vs SA 2nd T20I: When KL Rahul feels he has got nothing to lose, he can even strike at 180- Shane Watson

The last match will be played on October 4 in Indore. Both teams will then play a three-match ODI series beginning on 6th October.

After the series, the men in blue and the Proteas will leave for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next month. Both the teams will want to clinch the series to strengthen their morale before the World Cup.

Latest Cricket News