IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes 1st Indian to hit 300 sixes in ODI cricket

Rohit Sharma continued his red-hot form with a sensational unbeaten fifty against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 match on Saturday, October 14. Indian captain gave India a flying start with a 36-ball fifty while chasing a 192-run target at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and also achieved a huge milestone in ODI cricket.

Indian bowlers pulled off an impressive performance to bowl out their rivals on just 191 runs while batting first. Then Rohit Sharma gave India a sensational start with a first-ball boundary off Shaheen Afridi and went on to smash three maximums to complete 300 sixes in ODI cricket. He became the first Indian cricketer to reach this historic milestone and is now only behind Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi in the list of most sixes in 50-over international cricket.

Most sixes in ODI cricket:

Shahid Afridi - 351 sixes in 369 innings Chris Gayle - 331 sixes in 294 innings Rohit Sharma - 300* sixes in 246 innings Sanath Jayasuriya - 270 sixes in 433 innings MS Dhoni - 229 sixes 297 innings

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

