IND vs PAK: Fans book hospital beds after hotel room prices go sky high in Ahmedabad for marquee clash

India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the World Cup 2023 on October 15 at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Ever since the date of the marquee clash has been confirmed at the schedule unveiling of the tournament, the hotel room demands and eventually the prices have gone sky high. The hotel rooms are being book at massive prices of around Rs 50000 to Rs 1 lakh. Moreover, it has been reported that the rooms are fully booked as well.

The fans, meanwhile, have come up with a hilarious counter strategy to make sure they don't have pay such a huge amount. The fans in this cricket crazy nation are now reportedly in touch with hospitals near stadium to book their beds. The cost of a single at these hospitals vary from Rs 3000 to Rs 25000 for one day. Moreover, these are twin sharing rooms as well - one for a patient and the other for the attendant who can stay with the patient.

The fans are asking for a full body check-up to make sure to give a valid reason for their stay at the hospital. "Since it’s a hospital they are asking for a full-body check-up and an overnight stay so both of their purposes are fulfilled, saving money on lodging and getting their health check done," the director of Sannidhya Multi Speciality Hospital in Bopal area, Dr Paras Shah said while speaking to Ahmedabad Mirror.

The Medical Director of Sterling Hospital Dr Nikhil Lala also confirmed the development while stating they are even thinking to come up with a health package to cater to the requirements. He also acknowledged the fact that the enquiries are coming due to the India vs Pakistan game scheduled in the month of October.

"We too are getting inquiries for 24-48 hours stays in our hospital, particularly around October 15, as we also have a full body check-up package. This is due to the upcoming World Cup India-Pakistan match that is scheduled on October 15. Like at our hospitals, the situation seems the same in other city hospitals too. So, we are thinking about coming out with other health packages," he said.

