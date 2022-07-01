Friday, July 01, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs ENG 5th Test, Live Score Day 1, Latest Updates: England win toss, opt to bowl first

IND vs ENG 5th Test, Live Score Day 1, Latest Updates: England win toss, opt to bowl first

IND vs ENG, 5th Test, Day 1: Get the Live Score, Latest Match Updates, Ball by Ball Commentary, Full Scorecard and Highlights from Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th Test Match.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2022 14:51 IST
Jasprit Bumrah
Image Source : BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah and team

IND vs ENG 5th Test, Live Score Day 1, Latest Updates: England win toss, opt to bowl first

Also read: IND vs ENG Series: Here's recap of previous four Test matches ahead of final Test at Edgbaston - Watch

Playing XI of both teams:

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Top News

Latest News