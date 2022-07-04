IND vs ENG 5th Test, Day 4: Weather forecast - Will rain play spoilsport in match? Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : ENGLAND CRICKET IND vs ENG, Weather Forecast

In the ongoing fifth and final Test between India and England, Team India is at 125/3 and is leading by 257 runs after Day 2 of the rescheduled match. With Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja's brilliant batting and Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami's wicket-taking bowling, India has shown intent so far. In the Test series where the men in blue are leading by 2-1, the Bumrah-led team will aim for the historic win as they have never won at Edgbaston.

The fourth day of the Test match will resume at 3 PM IST at Edgbaston, Birmingham with Cheteshwar Pujara and Pant's batting.

On the first three days of the match, rain has interrupted the play, will the game be disrupted on the fourth day as well is something to watch out for.

Here are details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is a very low possibility of rain to interrupt the match. No signs of rain are expected during the match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The humidity at Edgbaston is predicted to be fluctuating between 60% to 46 % during match hours. The cloud cover is expected to around 45% throughout the game. The temperature is predicted to be in the range of 17 degrees celsius to 20 degrees celsius during the match.

What are the playing XI squads of India and England for the rescheduled fifth Test match at Edgbaston?

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah