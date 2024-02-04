What is the highest successful target chased against India in Test cricket as England face uphill task?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill and Axar Patel.

India have set a 399-run target against England in their bid to bounce back in the five-match series against Ben Stokes' men. Rohit Sharma's troops are already 1-0 down in the Test series and they now look to achieve parity in the second Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. On the back of Shubman Gill's century, the hosts racked up 255 runs in the second innings, adding to their 143-run lead in the first innings.

Gill finally arrived in his new role in his 11th Test outing at number three. He had no scores of over 50 batting at one down, but on this occasion, he scored a crucial knock, which was the vital cog for India in the second innings. Apart from the century, no other batter was able to get a fifty with Axar Patel's 45 being the next highest score. However, England are up against an uphill task in the fourth innings.

What is the highest target chased against India?

There have been only two instances of teams chasing over 300 scores against India in Test cricket. The record for the highest successful run chase against the Men in Blue is currently held by England only, a feat which they achieved one and a half years ago. That instance took place when India toured England for the one-off rescheduled Test in July 2022, which was part of the five-match series in 2021.

Notably, the other 300-plus score chased against India is 339 by Australia in 1977.

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson