IND vs AUS: Umesh Yadav likely to replace Mohammed Shami in T20I series against Australia

Veteran pacer Umesh Yadav has been called up by Team India for the upcoming T20I series against Australia after recovering from a quadriceps injury.

"Umesh was doing his rehab at the NCA after he came back and it was not a tear, so he has now recovered and is fit to play," a BCCI source told PTI.

Yadav is likely to replace Mohammed Shami who tested positive for COVID ahead of the clash against the Kangaroos. Shami will remain in isolation and will be able to rejoin the squad once he tests negative.

Yadav last played for Middlesex at English County. For his team, he took 16 wickets in 7 List A games including a five-wicket and a four-wicket haul. He has played seven T20Is out of which the previous one was back in the year 2019 against Australia.

The 34-year-old Yadav has taken 158 wickets in 52 Tests and 106 scalps from 75 ODIs.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup starting next month, India is set to play the T20I series against Australia on the 20th, 23rd, and 25th of September and also against South Africa on the 28th of September, 2nd, and 4th of October.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami tested COVID positive and did not reach Mohali for the first T20I vs Australia. His participation in South Africa will also be dependent on his recovery from the infection.

Asked how long he thinks Shami will take to recover, the source seemed hopeful that he would be fit for the next series against South Africa.

"We are expecting Shami to be fit for the next series against South Africa. There are 10 days before that series starts. So we are more than hopeful you can say," he said.

