  IND vs AUS | Looking at Suryakumar Yadav's Ranji record ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

Rishabh Pant's absence means one of KS Bharat or Ishan Kishan will have to don the gloves. Much like in ODIs, Shreyas Iyer has done reasonably well in Tests too and Suryakumar Yadav, if he comes in, will have to replace Iyer.

Kartik Mehindru New Delhi Published on: January 14, 2023
BCCI announced India's squad for the first 2 Tests vs Australia, and Suryakumar Yadav, on the back of his attacking instincts and unimaginable T20 form, earned a call-up. The two formats are completely different, but it isn't to say that Sky won't be able to perform as well as he has been doing in the T20 setup. 

Here's a look at Suryakumar Yadav's numbers in the Ranji Trophy. 

Stats At A Glance

  • Innings: 132
  • Runs: 5546
  • Average: 44.75
  • Strike Rate: 63.56
  • Highest Score: 200
  • 50s: 28
  • 100s: 14

Suryakumar Yadav has done reasonably well in the longest format of the game. His highest score is 200 and that means he can stay at the crease for long. 28 50s and 14 100s in 132 innings aren't bad numbers by any chance. If Sky can replicate his form in Test cricket, India will have a batter lower down the order that can win games on his own, much like Rishabh Pant. 

Where Will He Bat? 

But, will he even get the chance? Rishabh Pant's absence means one of KS Bharat or Ishan Kishan will have to don the gloves. Much like in ODIs, Shreyas Iyer has done reasonably well in Tests too and Suryakumar Yadav, if he comes in, will have to replace Iyer. This too seems unlikely. Sky may not debut in the Test series vs Australia, but if he does, all eyes will be on him. 

India's Squad For First 2 Tests vs Australia

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

