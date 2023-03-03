IND vs AUS: Can India still win 3rd Test in Indore? Here is what Cheteshwar Pujara thinks

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pujara scored 59 off 143 balls

Australia may just have to chase 76 to win the Indore Test against India, but Cheteshwar Pujara hasn't given up on the game just yet. "75 may not be too many, but there's a chance," he said.

Pujara was the only bright spot in the Indian batting line-up, scoring 59 off 142 balls before falling to a spectacular diving catch by Steve Smith off Nathan Lyon's bowling. He further added that one needs to trust their defence on the pitch and play with a mix of caution and aggression. "It's a tough pitch to bat on. It's not easy, you need to trust your defence, make sure you need to get to the pitch or, if it's short, play off the back foot," said Pujara, who scored nearly half of India's second-innings runs, which ensured a lead of 75 for the hosts," he said.

"You need to attack and defend, a mix, on this pitch. If you keep defending, one ball will bounce and hit your glove. My aim was to be a bit more positive, try and score as many as possible," Pujara told Star Sports at the end of the day's play," he added.

Pujara tried to play positively, even hitting an uncharacteristic six. He said that he has been learning a few tricks and can use them in case the team requires that kind of play. "If there was a bit more partnership with Axar, it could've helped. I'm learning a few more tricks, if there's demand, I feel rather than playing too many dot balls, if you can take a few chances, you can get runs. Now I'm confident whenever it's needed, I can play those shots," he said.

Although it goes without saying, but if the bowlers can't churn up another heroic performance like they did on the morning of Day 2, the match is all but gone for Rohit Sharma's men.

