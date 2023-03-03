IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Harbhajan Singh backs Shubman Gill after poor show in Indore; here is what he said

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill

India are in precarious position in the 3rd Test against Australia, and all signs point towards them losing this game. Australia just have a target of 76 to chase, and if the bowlers can't churn up another heroic performance like they did on the morning of Day 2, the match is all but gone for Rohit Sharma's men.

Earlier, The floodgates opened for Australia after India dismissed both Handscomb and Cameron Green. Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey tried to play the conventional sweep just to throw India off-guard, but the Indian bowlers were too good for him. Umesh Yadav in particular was fantastic as he scalped three wickets in the form of Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, and Todd Murphy. Australia ended with a lead of 88 odd runs.

India dropped KL Rahul, who has been in poor form and brought in Shubman Gill, who himself couldn't impress and got out on the scores of 5 and 21. Talking about Gill's performance, Harbhajan Singh, on Star Sports said, "Shubman wanted to go for a six, and when you consider the pitch condition here, his approach was right because you can't defend on this pitch for long."

"See, the game plan is simple here. You can't survive on this pitch with defence. Pujara was using his feet throughout his innings. If you're thinking that you can wait out for a spell and score runs later, it won't work. Even if you're playing on 70-80 on this pitch, you can get out with just one odd delivery," he added.

It will be interesting to see if the Indian bowlers can really churn up a magical performance on Day 3.

ALSO READ | Mitchell Starc blames India for mismanagement, makes massive revelation

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

Latest Cricket News