IND vs AUS 4th Test: Virat Kohli registers special fifty; stands on verge of Tendulkar, Gavaskar's elite club

IND vs AUS 4th Test: India's former captain Virat Kohli continues to scale new heights in his cricketing career. The former skipper recently joined an elusive club of cricketers when he broke into the list of cricketers with over 25000 runs in International cricket. As India face Australia in Ahmedabad, Kohli has registered a special fifty and stands on verge of another special club in test cricket.

When Kohli stepped on the field of the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Indian batter made his 50th Test appearance in India. He became the 13th Indian and 3rd active to feature in at least 50 tests for India at home. Only, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravi Ashwin are the active Indians to play more than 50 tests at home. Pujara played his 50th Test when he took the field in the previous match in Indore, while Ashwin is playing his 55th in Ahmedabad.

Kohli on verge of another special club

Notably, Virat Kohli is knocking at the doors of another special club. He currently has 3958 runs in India in Tests and is 42 shy of making 4000 runs at home. If he completes this feat, he will become only the 5th Indian to score this many runs at home. He will then join the elite list of Sachin Tendulkar (7216), Rahul Dravid (5598), Sunil Gavaskar (5067) and Virender Sehwag (4656).

India and Australia are facing each other in the fourth and final test of the Border Gavaskar series. While Australia have qualified for the World Test Championship final, India have some work to do. India needed to win three test matches out of four in the series and they have won 2 till now. They won the Nagpur and Delhi Tests before going down in the third in Indore. The home side India are leading the series 2-1 and have their eyes set on the World Test Championship final, which will be played in June at the Oval.

