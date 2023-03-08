IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match online, on TV?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India in action

India and Australia are all set to face off in the fourth and final game of the 4-match Test series. With the trophy already in the bag for India, the home team would want to be ruthless in pursuit of the World Test Championship final in England. The Test is very important for Team India. India will have to win this match to seal the berth of the World Test Championship final. If they fail to do so, their fate will be decided on the basis of the results of the series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The Australian team has qualified for the WTC final. In such a situation, one of the teams in India or Sri Lanka can go to the final.

Before we get into the action, here are the live streaming details of the match.

When will the 4th IND vs AUS Test match be played?

The 4th Test match will be played from March 9, Thursday

Where will the 4th IND vs AUS Test match be played?

The 4th Test match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

When will the 4th IND vs AUS Test match start?

The match will start at 9:30 AM IST

Where will the 4th IND vs AUS Test match be telecasted ?

The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where can the 4th IND vs AUS Test match be live-streamed?

The 4th Test match can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

What will be the Prime Minister's schedule?

PM Modi and the Australian Prime Minister will be together at the stadium at 8:30 AM IST in Ahmedabad on the day of the match i.e. March 9. During the toss when the captains of both teams will arrive on the ground, at that time also the Prime Minister of both countries will be present.

