IND vs AUS, 4th Test: India win Border Gavaskar Trophy for fourth consecutive time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team India

The fourth and final Test match between India and Australia has ended in a draw. The result of the Test was somewhat a foregone conclusion after runs were piled up by both teams in the first innings. After opting to bat first, Australia had scored 480 runs thanks to Usman Khawaja's sensational 180 and Cameron Green's 114. In response, India also responded strongly with Shubman Gill hitting 128 runs and Virat Kohli ending his Test century drought with a brilliant score of 186. The hosts took a 91-run lead in the first innings and then hoped to put Australia under pressure in their second innings.

However, that wasn't the case as the visitors didn't deter and came up with a strong show in the second innings. They started the day at 3/0 with Matthew Kuhnemann and Travis Head resuming the action. The former got out early in the day but Marnus Labuschagne and Head dug deep and made sure to stitch a partnership. The duo added 139 runs for the second wicket Head scoring 90 runs. He was unfortunate not to get to a well-deserved three-figure mark as a delivery from Axar Patel spun big after hitting a rough patch that disturbed his stumps.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's sly dig at Nitin Menon

But that was the only success for the rest of the day for India and eventually, the Test ended in a pretty dull draw. With more than an hour to go for the stumps, the two captains decided to shake hands. Australia's second innings ended at 175/2 and India sealed the series 2-1. With this series win, India have now won the Border Gavaskar Trophy for fourth consecutive time. At the same time, India also went winless for two Tests in a row at home for the first time in 10 years. Their strong Test series record at home also continued and Australia will certainly be disappointed that they couldn't win the series in India.

List of Awards:

Player of the Match: Virat Kohli (186 runs in 1st innings)

Player of the Series: Ravindra Jadeja (135 runs and 22 wickets) & Ravichandran Ashwin (86 runs and 25 wickets)

Gamechanger of the Match: Shubman Gill (128 runs in 1st innings)

Strongest Performer of the Match: Axar Patel (79 runs in 1st innings)

Latest Cricket News