Mai hota to out tha: Virat Kohli to Nitin Menon following his Umpire's Call decision for Travis Head | VIDEO

Much like the quality of pitches during India vs Australia Test series, the umpiring too has been below par. During Day 5 of the last Test in Ahmedabad, Virat Kohli was heard taking a dig at umpire Nitin Menon when his LBW decision for Travis Head came in as Umpire's Call post India's DRS call.

In response to the same, Kohli said - Mai hota to out tha ( If it was me, It would have been out). Menon sure heard Kohli's comments, but took it sportingly, nodded along, and gave him a thumbs up.

The Bigger Picture

Although, the 4th Test between India and Australia is pretty much heading towards a draw, the bigger picture is that India have qualified for the WTC final after New Zealand defeated Sri Lanak by two wickets in a match that went right down the wire.

The hosts chased down 285 runs on the final day that was marred by rain thanks to Kane Williamson who smashed an unbeaten ton and also got the team over the line off the final ball of the day. With this win for New Zealand, India have qualified for the WTC final irrespective of the result of the ongoing Test match against Australia in Ahmedabad. Sri Lanka needed to win the two-match Test series by 2-0 to have any chance of making it to the WTC final.

New Zealand completed a stunning turn around after being on the mat for the first half of the Test. Thanks to their win, India also made it to the final while Sri Lanka got ruled out of the tournament.

