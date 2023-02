Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Cricket Australia confirms Ashton Agar's departure; set to feature in Sheffield Shield

Australia’s Ashton Agar is set to return home to feature in the Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup after a lack of playing time in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Agar, 29, will join fellow stars like Josh Hazlewood, David Warner, Mithcell Swepson and Pat Cummins on their way back home for various reasons. CA is yet to name a replacement for any of the injured players while Cameron Green is set to feature in the Indore Test.

More to Follow…

