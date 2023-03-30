Impact Player in IPL 2023: All you need to know about the new rule

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IPL trophy

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on March 31 with the game between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The season will be a different this time around with BCCI changing a few set of rules and have also introduced 'Impact Player' rule newly to make things interesting. A player outside the XI is allowed to come in at any stage of the match and that is certainly going to turn the heads during the match. BCCI made it official ahead of the auction in December and it remains to be seen how teams use their impact player in every match.

Here's all you need to know about Impact Player rule in IPL 2023:

1. While announcing the playing XI after the toss, teams will have also give a list of four substitutes. One of those four substitute players can be used as Impact Player.

2. Teams can bring in Impact Player at any stage of the match apart from the middle of an over. If the impact player is introduced during an over, then he will not be allowed to bowl remaining deliveries of an over.

3. Once a player goes out at the expense of impact player, then he will not be allowed to participate in the rest of the match. The replaced player will not even be allowed to come back as a substitute fielder.

4. If a team has four overseas players in its playing XI, then the impact player cannot be a foreign cricketer. In case a team has three or less overseas players, then the impact player can be a foreign cricketer.

5. If the match start is delayed for any reason, even then the implementation of Impact Player will continue.

Latest Cricket News