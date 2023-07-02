ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Scenarios: What Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Scotland, Netherlands need to do to qualify?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka

West Indies, the champions of the first two ODI World Cups, suffered a shock and sad exit from the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 on Saturday, July 2. Oman's run also ended after a narrow 14-run defeat to Zimbabwe while chasing a mammoth 333-run target.

Now four teams, hosts Zimbabwe, former World Cup champion Sri Lanka, and two European rising teams Scotland and Netherlands will have two matches each to learn their fate for the 50-over mega tournament in India starting on October 5.

Sri Lanka are currently leading the Super Six round points table with six points and a strong net run rate while Zimbabwe are on level at second place. Scotland, who knocked out West Indies in their most recent game, jumped to third place with four points while Netherlands stay at no.4 place with two points. So, what does each team need to do to get a ticket to India?

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Super Six Scenarios:

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka-led side escaped an embarrassing defeat against Netherlands in their first Super Six round game to remain at the top of the points table with a pretty strong net run rate. They next face Zimbabwe and will take on West Indies in their last game. A win against Zimbabwe will confirm their place in the World Cup and will also strengthen their top position.

If they suffer defeat against Zimbabwe then they still remain in the qualification race and will have a fate in their own hands. A win against West Indies will get them a ticket to India as their impressive net run rate is likely to play a huge role in the qualification race. If they lose both remaining matches, then they still remain in the race but will require Scotland to lose one of their remaining game.

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe are on level with Sri Lanka in the Super Six round table and both teams are facing each other in their next game. A win will confirm their qualification place and they will replace Sri Lanka at the top. A defeat will not do much harm as they next face Scotland in their last game, and a win against the British side will be enough to earn a World Cup spot.

If they lose both of their Super Six fixtures, then they require Scotland to lose their last game against Netherlands at any cost to earn a World Cup qualification.

Scotland

Unlike Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, Scotland rely on other teams' results even if they win their remaining two Super Six round fixtures against Zimbabwe and Netherlands. If Sri Lanka win against Zimbabwe and Scotland suffer defeat against Zimbabwe, then their journey in the Qualifiers will be over as they can't reach eight points without winning both games.

Netherlands

Netherlands are currently placed at no.4 place in the Super Six round table with just two points and face Oman and Scotland in their remaining two qualifier games. They need to win both of their games and also rely heavily on other teams' results, which will not be enough due to their poor negative net run rate

Latest Cricket News