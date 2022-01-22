U19 World Cup 2022: Vasu Vats approved as COVID replacement player for India U19 squad

Follow us on Image Source : ICC VIA GETTY IMAGES File photo of India U19 players.

The ICC's Event Technical Committee of the ongoing U-19 World Cup on Saturday approved all-rounder Vasu Vats as a replacement for Manav Parakh in the India squad.

Vats is a temporary replacement for Parakh who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing a period of isolation.

"A COVID replacement can be temporary, in that once the player has recovered he would be eligible to return to the squad in position of the player that replaced him," the ICC said in a statement.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee consists of the Chair Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Ben Leaver (ICC Senior Event Manager), Fawwaz Baksh (Tournament Director), Roland Holder (CWI Representative) Alan Wilkins and Russel Arnold (both independent representatives).

(Reported by PTI)