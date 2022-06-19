I did not expect to work with 6 captains in 8 months: Darvid reflects on his time as head coach

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rahul Dravid | File Photo

Rahul Dravid, in conversation with the broadcaster of India vs South Africa, reflected on his journey as the head coach of the team for the past eight months. He started out by saying that it has been challenging as he did not expect to work with 6 different captains in a span of 8 months.

It's been challenging. I did not expect to work with 6 captains in the last 8 months. It wasn't the plan but it is the nature of the game we are playing. I had to work with quite a few people. But it was an opportunity to create more leaders in the team.

He further talked about how the SA series was a disappointment.

The South Africa series was a bit of a disappointment. We did not do well there. But after that, we did well in white-ball cricket. We were on a roll at home.

Talking about the young players coming through from the IPL, Dravid said it has been incredible to see the kind of talent India owns.

Incredible to see the kind of talent we have. The kind of speed they were clocking. It was really good. Overall really good signs for Indian cricket.

As far as the fifth and final T20 of the series in concerned, SA have won the toss, and have opted to field first.

South Africa Playing XI

Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

India Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan