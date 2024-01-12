Have you ever seen anything like this? Watch, David Warner lands in helicopter at SCG ahead of BBL match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner made a special entrance at the SCG ahead of his side Sydney Thunder's Big Bash League encounter

It was a momentous occasion for the Big Bash League (BBL) as the decorated Australian player David Warner landed in a chopper at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) straight from his brother's wedding to be in time for his side Sydney Thunder's clash against the Sixers on Friday, January 12. Warner, who is free of the national Test duty after retiring from the longer formats last week at this very ground in the series finale against Pakistan, will be available to play for the Thunder in their remaining three games before he flies off to the UAE to play in the International League T20, leading the Dubai Capitals.

The helicopter landed on the SCG outfield, making it probably the first time a cricketer made it to the cricket field this way. The videos of the whole landing have gone viral. Take a look:

After landing, Warner was quick to chat with Greg Blewett for 7 Cricket when asked about how was the chopper ride. "It was good. T'was quite cool to see Sydney from up above on a cracking day. It was amazing," Warner said.

Asked about the whirlwind last few days, Warner said, "It was a special moment here [SCG] last week amongst the boys and as I said the last 18 months for the team have been outstanding and it was a fitting finish. But for the guys, it was a celebration of what we have done in sort of last 18 months. They have another two Test matches to go and I don't have to worry about it."

The Sydney smash is sold out for Friday and Warner was excited saying that he wanted to be there for the Thunder in the last few games and help them have a shot at qualification, even though it looks difficult. Thunder are currently just one place above the bottom of the ladder and even if they win all their remaining games, they won't be assured a spot in the top four as they will need some other results to go their way as well, which the senior batter acknowledged.