Hardik Pandya lays brief roadmap for Team India; gives update on his physical condition after 1st T20I vs SL

Team India, under Hardik Pandya, started the 3-match T20I series on a winning note and the skipper said that he wants to put the team in difficult situations in bilaterals while also giving a brief update on his physical condition.

With Sri Lanka needing 13 runs in the last over to overhaul India's total of 162, the decision to give spinner Axar Patel the ball was a bit surprising.

The Tough Road

"We might lose a game here and there but it's alright. I want to put this team in difficult situations because it will help us in big games. Bilaterals we are very good at and this is how we are going to challenge ourselves. To be honest, all the young guns got us out of the situation today," said Hardik

Hardik had to leave the field for a brief while after taking a catch.

Health Update

"It is just cramps. Now I have the tendency to scare people. I did not sleep well and did not drink enough water and hence the glutes were stiff. I was unwell and I had my fluids down," Hardik said at the presentation ceremony."

The Mavi Magnificence

One of the youngsters who shone bright on the night was debutant pacer Shivam Mavi. The skipper was full of praise for the fast bowler, who picked up 4/22 in his first T20 outing.

"The conversation was very simple, I have seen him (Mavi) bowl well in the IPL and I know what are his strengths, just back yourself and don't worry about getting hit. I just told him to simply bowl. I told him, 'I am backing you. Even if you get hit, it's fine.' If the same situation is there, I will take the new ball."

He added, "I have been bowling in the nets with the new ball since I returned in the IPL. I have learnt how to swing it back."

How Did Shanaka Respond?

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said the visitors ought to have won the game.

"It was (our game to lose). Really disappointed with the way we finished. In Wankhede you need the batsmen to help you cross the line. I use the matchups really well and that's the reason we restricted India to 162. It is still the first game and they (batters) are a really good bunch of youngsters, they will come good," Shanaka said.

Mavi said he has been waiting for the last six years to get into the senior Indian team.

"Was waiting for six years after playing U19. Had to work hard in those six years - got injured as well. For a while it looked like my dream will remain a dream. But I kept at it. Having played the IPL, the nervousness is a little less. My idea in the Powerplay is to attack and get them out. Favourite dismissal was the first one, getting him bowled," Mavi said.

The two teams will again meet on January 5 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune for the 2nd game of the series.\

