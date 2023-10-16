'Happened to me every day...': Danish Kaneria reveals facing religious bias in Pakistan cricket team

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has continued to take a dig at Pakistan cricket team on Twitter. He has been quite vocal on social media ever since the marquee clash between India and Pakistan took place on October 14. The video of several Indian fans targeting Mohammad Rizwan on the basis of religion has gone viral as well.

Amidst the backlash, Kaneria has revealed that there is religion bias even in Pakistan cricket during his playing days. Perhaps, he has stated that he faced issues due to his religion almost every day be it in the dressing room or on the field or even on the dining table. The former Pakistan leg-spinner also posted an old video of Ahmed Shahzad telling Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan some religious things.

He can be heard saying, "If you are non-muslim and you turn muslim, no matter whatever you do in life, (you will go) straight to heaven." While Dilshan's reply was inaudible, it seemingly felt that he denied the same. In response to this, Shehzad can be heard saying, "Then be ready for the fire."

Danish Kaneria also hogged the limelight recently for taking a dig at Mohammad Rizwan over his tweet dedicating the win to people in Gaza. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter had scored a valiant century against Sri Lanka to help his team chase down 345 runs, the highest total in the history of World Cup. Post the win, he had tweeted, "This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout."

In response to this, Kaneria asked Rizwan to support humanity after Pakistan lost to India. "Next time dedicate your victory to humanity. The almighty never supports cruelty," his tweet read.

