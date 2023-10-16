Monday, October 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Happened to me every day...': Danish Kaneria reveals facing religious bias in Pakistan cricket team

'Happened to me every day...': Danish Kaneria reveals facing religious bias in Pakistan cricket team

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has time and again openly criticised Pakistan cricket and the troubles he faced while he was in the team. He had even taken a dig at Mohmmad Rizwan over after IND vs PAK game over his tweet on dedicating the win to Gaza.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2023 17:57 IST
Danish Kaneria
Image Source : GETTY Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has continued to take a dig at Pakistan cricket team on Twitter. He has been quite vocal on social media ever since the marquee clash between India and Pakistan took place on October 14. The video of several Indian fans targeting Mohammad Rizwan on the basis of religion has gone viral as well.

Amidst the backlash, Kaneria has revealed that there is religion bias even in Pakistan cricket during his playing days. Perhaps, he has stated that he faced issues due to his religion almost every day be it in the dressing room or on the field or even on the dining table. The former Pakistan leg-spinner also posted an old video of Ahmed Shahzad telling Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan some religious things.

He can be heard saying, "If you are non-muslim and you turn muslim, no matter whatever you do in life, (you will go) straight to heaven." While Dilshan's reply was inaudible, it seemingly felt that he denied the same. In response to this, Shehzad can be heard saying, "Then be ready for the fire."

Danish Kaneria also hogged the limelight recently for taking a dig at Mohammad Rizwan over his tweet dedicating the win to people in Gaza. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter had scored a valiant century against Sri Lanka to help his team chase down 345 runs, the highest total in the history of World Cup. Post the win, he had tweeted, "This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier. Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout."

Related Stories
IOC confirms induction of cricket in Los Angeles Olympics 2028 among five sporting disciplines

IOC confirms induction of cricket in Los Angeles Olympics 2028 among five sporting disciplines

'Boost to growing popularity': Nita Ambani delighted with cricket's inclusion in Olympics 2028

'Boost to growing popularity': Nita Ambani delighted with cricket's inclusion in Olympics 2028

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Gujarat's Saurav Chauhan records historic feat against Arunachal Pradesh

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Gujarat's Saurav Chauhan records historic feat against Arunachal Pradesh

In response to this, Kaneria asked Rizwan to support humanity after Pakistan lost to India. "Next time dedicate your victory to humanity. The almighty never supports cruelty," his tweet read.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News