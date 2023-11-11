Gurkeerat Singh Mann bids adieu to International and Indian cricket; Suresh Raina, Shubman Gill extend wishes

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Gurkeerat Singh Maan.

Indian cricketer Gurkeerat Singh Mann on Friday announced his retirement from International and Indian cricket. The 33-year-old Gurkeerat played three ODIs for India and has featured in over 40 matches in IPL. The all-rounder announced his retirement decision via a social media post, following which several Indian cricketers have extended best wishes to the Punjab player.

"Today marks the end of an incredible cricketing journey for me. It has been an honour and a privilege to represent India. My heart is filled with gratitude for the support from my family, friends, coaches and my fellow players. Each one of you played a pivotal role in my career. I would also like to thank BCCI and PCA for their constant support, guidance and encouragement I’ve got throughout my journey. Here's to the next chapter!" Gurkeerat wrote in a post on Instagram.

Following his announcement, several Indian stars including Suresh Raina and Shubman Gill have wished him for the future. Former India cricketer Suresh Raina posted an Instagram story for Gurkeerat, mentioning the retirement post and wrote: "Congratulations bro." Current Indian opening batter Gill also posted a story from Gurkeerat's post and wrote, "To the person who taught me a lot while growing up and someone I always looked up to Gurkeerat Mann. Wish you all the best and lots of love always."

There were more Indian Internationals praising the all-round batsman and wishing him good luck for the second innings of his life. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also posted a story and wrote, "Wish you all the best brother." Speedster Mohammed Siraj also took the platform and wrote, "Wish you all the best maan saab."

Gurkeerat's cricketing career

Gurkeerat Singh Mann has played three ODIs for India in 2016 but got to bat only 13 balls and bowl 60 deliveries in his International career. He played a vital role in India A's win over Australia A in a tri-series final. He was also part of India's home Test series win over South Africa in 2015 but did not play a match. Mann is also an IPL champion, having won the title with Gujarat Titans in 2022, though he could not get a game.

Mann has played 41 IPL matches for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and Royal Challengers Bangalore, while he was in the GT squad in 2022.

