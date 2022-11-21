From Sanju Samson to Dinesh Karthik, here's in depth analysis of stats of current wicket-keepers in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Wicket-Keepers

There has been a lot of debate going on about India's playing XI in all formats of crickets. After India's underwhelming exit from the T20 World Cup 2022, questions were raised about the team's selection.

Whether it is the inclusion of Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik, Kl Rahul, or Sanju Samson's role in the Indian T20I squad, there were a lot of opinions by experts as well as cricket lovers.

To clear things up, here's an in-depth analysis and comparison of statistics between the current wicket-takers of India in the year 2022:

KL Rahul

Kl Rahul has played 16 matches in 2022 and has scored 434 runs. His average is 28.93 and he has smashed 6 fifties so far.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has played 24 matches in 2022 and has scored 353 runs. His average is 22.06 and he has smashed 1 fifty so far.

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik played 28 matches in 2022 and scored 287 runs. His average is 20.50 and he has smashed 1 fifty so far.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has played 15 matches in 2022 and has scored 466 runs. His average is 31.06 and he has smashed 3 fifties so far.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has played 6 matches in 2022 and has scored 179 runs. His average is 44.75 and he has smashed 1 fifty so far.

Let's look at their performances in the previous three matches as well:

KL Rahul

IND vs ENG - 5 runs (10 November 2022)

IND vs ZIM - 51 runs (6 November 2022)

IND vs BAN - 50 runs (2 November 2022)

Rishabh Pant

IND vs NZ - 6 runs (20 November 2022)

IND vs ENG - 6 runs (10 November 2022)

IND vs BAN - 3 runs (6 November 2022)

Ishan Kishan

IND vs NZ - 36 runs (20 November 2022)

IND vs WI - 11 runs (7 August 2022)

IND vs ENG - 8 runs (7 July 2022)

Dinesh Karthik

IND vs BAN - 7 runs (2 November 2022)

IND vs SA - 6 runs (30 October 2022)

IND vs NED - Didn't bat (27 October 2022)

Sanju Samson

IND vs WI - 15 runs (7 August 2022)

IND vs WI - 30 runs (6 August 2022)

IND vs IRE - 77 runs (28 June 2022)

