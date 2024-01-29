'First time in my life I felt my time in this world is up': Rishabh Pant opens up on his scary car accident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rishabh Pant has been out of action since December 2022 due to his near-fatal accident and has been on the road to recovery since

India have lost four Test matches in the last year or so out of the total 10 played and the fans have just one name on their lips, Rishabh Pant, a player whom both the team and the die-hard viewers are missing watching on screen. Pant, who was involved in a near-fatal car accident on December 30 has been out of the action since and is likely to return to the field in the 2024 edition of the IPL. Since the accident, Pant has undergone various surgeries, operations and healing processes and there is still work to be done as he continues his rehab.

Pant, who was saved by a few people after his car rammed into the divider, admitted that he had his heart his mouth when it happened thinking that he was done for as he knew the amount of wounds his body had but considered himself lucky that he got saved and that he still can play.

Speaking to Star Sports in the 'Believe' series, Pant said, "First time in my life I felt like my time in this world is up. During the accident I was aware of the wounds, but I was lucky as it could have been even more serious. I was feeling that someone saved me. I asked the doctor how long will it take for me to recover, he said it would take 16-18 months. I knew I had to work hard to cut this recovery time."

Pant has missed the World Cup, IPL 2023 and several other bilateral assignments. Even though he is set to return to action in the IPL, it is unlikely that he will be in the running to be in India's T20 World Cup squad given there is an already settled team and the team management too wouldn't want to rush Pant at the highest level in such a high-stakes tournament.