England's Jack Leech gets ruled out of Ashes 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jack Leech

England are set to face Australia in the much-awaited five-match Test series, Ashs 2023, beginning on June 16 with the first game to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Ahead of the game, the Ben Stokes-led team suffered a big blow as its star spinner Jack Leech has been ruled out of the Ashes 2023 with a low back (lumbar) stress fracture.

"The 31-year-old Somerset slow-left-armer developed low back symptoms during England’s Test victory over Ireland on Saturday. A scan on Sunday in London has revealed a stress fracture, which will keep him out of the forthcoming Ashes Test series," England Cricket posted in a statement.

Earlier, England Men's selection panel announced a squad for the first two men's Ashes Tests. The team will report to Birmingham on Monday, June 12. The team is due to practice from June 13, ahead of the thrilling contest. However, the board will name the replacement of Leech soon.

England men's Ashes Test squad (without Jack Leech) -

Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Ashes Series Schedule -

1st Test: England vs Australia, 16-20 June, Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Test: England vs Australia, 28 June-2 July, Lord’s, London

3rd Test: England vs Australia, 6-10 July, Headingley, Leeds

4th Test: England vs Australia, 19-23 July, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: England vs Australia, 27-31 Kia Oval, London

Latest Cricket News