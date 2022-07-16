England announces squad for ODI and T20I series against South Africa; Adil Rashid returns

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ECB) England announce their ODI and T20I squad

Highlights Adil Rashid returns to the T20I and ODI squad

English Test skipper Ben Stokes has been rested

Jonny Bairstow makes a comeback to the T20I team

The English side is currently taking on team India in a three-match ODI series which is leveled at 1-1 as of now with the series decider scheduled to be played on Sunday at Old Trafford. Before this, the English white-ball team had clashed against team India in a three-match T20I series which they lost by 2-1. England's white-ball cricket team is a fairly new unit with their captain Eoin Morgan retiring from all forms of the game and Jos Buttler taking over as the captain. The pressure of captaincy seems to be weighing the Rajasthan Royals veteran down as he is not being able to deliver what is expected out of him with the bat.

The English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday, July 15, announced the English white-ball squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against South Africa National Cricket Team. Before this, the Proteas team had visited India for a five-match T20I series and they ended up faring extremely well at it. With India hosting the South African team, fans and experts had expected them to dominate and outplay the opposition, but the gritty Proteas team defeated India in the initial two matches of the five-match T20I series.

South Africa's UK challenge begins on July 19 and will go on till July 31. Both the teams have their sights set on the T20I world cup and they will have loads of work to do, especially England who are plagued by injury concerns at the moment and are only picking players who are completely fit and are ready to take the field.

Courtesy of his amazing performances in four Test matches, Durham's right-arm pacer Matthew Potts has been called up for the English ODI team. Yorkshire leg-spinner Adil Rashid returns to both the ODI and T20I squads and the 34-year-old Yorkshire leg-spinner will want to have an impact on all the games that he plays. The Jos Buttler-led side will also see the return of Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow who was rested when India took the field against England in the T20I series.

Owing to workload and fitness concerns, Ben Stokes has been rested for the T20I series and he is also set to miss The Hundred competition.

ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

T20I Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.