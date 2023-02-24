ENG-W vs SA-W live streaming details: Know when and where to watch 2nd semi-final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ENG-W vs SA-W 2nd semi-final

ENG-W vs SA-W live streaming details: The ongoing ICC women's T20 World Cup is headed towards its business end and is awaiting its second finalists. Defending champions Australia inflicted a massive heartbreak on India and knocked them out of the ongoing marquee tournament. India looked all set to win the first semi-final clash but the Aussies were too good as they held on to their nerves. The second semi-final will see England women taking on South Africa women in the race to qualify for the finals and take on the mighty Aussies.

As records have it, England women have qualified for six World T20 semi-finals. They won four of them and had one washed out and as far as the Proteas women are concerned, their jinx continues. They have qualified for two World T20 semi-finals and have lost both of them. Just like the Aussies dominated Group A and won all their matches, Heather Knight's England have remained unbeaten so far and are expected to qualify for the finals of the tournament. On their way to qualifying for the semi-finals, England have beaten the likes of India, West Indies, Ireland, and India. The 2nd semi-final will be played at Newlands, Cape Town.

Live Streaming details of ENG-W vs SA-W:

When will ENG-W vs SA-W World T20 2nd semi-final be played?

The 2nd semi-final will be played on February 24, 2023.

Where will ENG-W vs SA-W World T20 2nd semi-final be played?

The 2nd semi-final will be played in Newlands, Cape Town.

At what time will ENG-W vs SA-W World T20 2nd semi-final start?

The match will start at 6:30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 6:00 pm IST.

Where will the ENG-W vs SA-W World T20 2nd semi-final be televised?

The match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

Where can the ENG-W vs SA-W World T20 2nd semi-final be live-streamed?

The match can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app in India.

What are the squads for both sides?

England women's squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Travelling Reserves: Dani Gibson, Issy Wong

South Africa women's squad: Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker.

Non-traveling reserves: Micaéla Andrews, Tebogo Macheke, Tumi Sekhukhune.

England women have played against South Africa women 23 times in the T20 cricket format. The English cricket team has won 19 times, South Africa has won 3 times and one match ended in a draw. England women have also played against South Africa women in 4 World T20 matches. The Proteas have been defeated by the mighty English side three times.

