ENG vs SA, 3rd Test: When and where to watch series decider

ENG vs SA, 3rd Test: The Kennington Oval has braced itself for one crucial Test match, the series decider between England and South Africa. The Dean Elgar-led Proteas side had been steamrolled by England in the second Test match of the series. When South Africa began the series they had nullified the Bazball challenge and had inflicted a loss on the hosts by a margin of an innings and 12 runs. But the entire scenario changed when they took on England in the second Test match. Coincidentally, both these Test matches ended in a span of two days and now the outcome of this series will be decided at the Kennington Oval.

Team England faced a massive setback as they lost Jonny Bairstow to a freak accident at the golf course. Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the T20I World Cup too. The hosts have inducted Harry Brooks as Bairstow's replacement and the youngster is all set to make his Test debut at the Kennington Oval later today.

All eyes will be fixed upon the Dean Elgar-led South African side too. They had won the first Test match courtesy of their fine bowling performance at Lord's. But to their dismay, neither their bowling fired nor their batting, and courtesy of Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes's tons, England nullified the South African bowling and leveled the series by 1-1.

As England and South Africa gear up to take on each other, here are all the details you need to know:

What is the venue for the 3rd Test match?

The match will be played at Kennington Oval, London.

What is the time for the toss?

The toss will take place at 3 pm IST

When will the 3rd Test match be played?

The match will be played on August 9, 2022.

When will 3rd Test match start?

The match will start at 3:30 pm IST

Which TV channel will telecast the live broadcast of this match?

The 3rd Test will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

What is the live-streaming platform for the 3rd Test match?

The 3rd Test match will be live-streamed on SonyLiv and Jio TV apps.

Squads:

England squad: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Joe Root, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo

