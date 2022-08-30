Either Rohit or Rahul will find place in team: Former star cricketer RP Singh regarding T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

The Indian team defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the first match of the Asia Cup 2022, but some shortcomings of the team also caught attention.

India's opener KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma's current forms have raised concern for the team. At the same time, former captain Virat Kohli has still not been able to return to the old rhythm. Although Kohli had scored 35 runs in 34 balls, his performance was underwhelming

Regarding this, RP Singh, a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning Indian team, gave a big statement.

While talking on India TV's special show 'Asia Ka King Kaun', RP Singh spoke about Team India's team composition for T20 World Cup. According to him, he doesn't see KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli playing together. He raised the question about the place of captain Rohit Sharma. The world champion player also confirmed Virat Kohli's place for the upcoming World Cup.

RP Singh said, "Rohit Sharma's stats are intimidating. There are question marks on his way of playing as well. Letting all the three play together in the T20 World Cup is difficult according to today's situation."

Singh also spoke about the year 2008-09, when MS Dhoni took a call on not letting three big players together and said, "The captain himself was not in those three then. If the performance of these three in the Asia Cup is not good, then a big call will have to be taken. Virat Kohli can do well. While KL Rahul can still be expected to make a comeback, Rohit also has the responsibility of captaincy, so he will have to work hard.

Rohit Sharma has played 133 T20Is to date and has scored 3499 runs at an average of 32.10. On the other hand, KL Rahul has played 57 matches and scored 1831 runs at an average of 39.80.

