Duleep Trophy 2023: Fixtures, Squads, Where to Watch and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Duleep Trophy is set to commence on June 28

India's next domestic season is about to start next week with multi-day Duleep Trophy as some of top talented cricketers are divided in six zonal teams and they will compete to win the coveted trophy. West Zone are the defending champions having beaten South Zone in the final last year. Both teams by default qualify for the semi-final round of the competition while the remaining four sides competing in a quarter-final.

The tournament is set to commence on June 28 with Central Zone taking on East Zone while North Zone will face North-East Zone on the opening day. All the matches are set to be played in Bengaluru at different venues - KSCA Cricket Ground and M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The final of Duleep Trophy will commence on July 12 at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Her's all you need to know about Duleep Trophy 2023

When is Duleep Trophy 2023 starting?

Duleep Trophy will commence on June 28 and will go on till July 16.

How many teams will participate in Duleep Trophy?

As many six zonal teams - Central Zone, West Zone, North Zone, South Zone, East Zone and North-East Zone - will take part in the competition.

What is the schedule of Duleep Trophy?

1st Quarter-final - Central Zone vs East Zone, June 28 - July 1, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

2nd Quarter-final - North Zone vs North-East Zone, June 28 - July 1, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

1st Semi-Final - West Zone vs TBC, July 5 - July 8, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

2nd Semi-FInal - South Zone vs TBC, July 5- July 8, M Chinnnaswamy Stadium

Final - TBC vs TBC, July 12 - July 16, M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Squads

West Zone: Priyank Panchal (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harvik Desai (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Het Patel (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Arpit Vasavada, Atit Seth, Shams Mulani, Yuvraj Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

South Zone: Hanuma Vihari (captain), Mayank Agarwal (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal, Tilak Varma.

East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Shahbaz Nadeem (vice-captain), Santanu Mishra, Sudip Gharami, Riyan Parag, A.

Majumdar, Bipin Saurabh, A Porel (wicketkeeper), K Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Anukul Roy, M Mura Singh, Ishan Porel.

North Zone: Mandeep Singh (captain), Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Ankit Kumar, AS Kalsi, Harshit Rana, Abid Mushtaq, Jayant Yadav, Pulkit Narang, Nishant Sandhu, Sidharth Kaul, Vaibhav Arora, Baltej Singh.

Central Zone: Shivam Mavi (captain), Upendra Yadav (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri, Kunal Chandela, Shubham Sharma, Amandeep Khare, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Dhruv Jurel, Saurabh Kumar, Manav Sathar, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur.

North-East Zone: Rongsen Jonathan (captain), Nilesh Lamichaney (vice-captain), Kishan Lyngdoh, Langlonyamba, A.

R. Ahlawat, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Prafullamani (wicketkeeper), Dippu Sangma, Jotin Pheiroijam, Imliwati Lemtur, Palzor Tamang, Kishan Sinha, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Rajkumar Rex Singh, Nagaho Chishi.

Reserves: Lee Yong Lepcha, Nabam Abo, Dika Ralte.

Where to Watch Duleep Trophy in India?

Currently, there is no update on Live telecast and streaming of Duleep Trophy in India.

Latest Cricket News