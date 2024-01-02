David Warner issues public appeal after baggy green goes missing ahead of farewell Test in Sydney | WATCH

Tuesday, January 02, 2024
     
David Warner will play the final Test of his career in his hometown Sydney. He is the fifth-leading run-scorer for Australia in the longest format of the game behind teammate Steve Smith, and legends Steve Waugh, Allan Border, and Ricky Ponting.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: January 02, 2024 7:57 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner.

David Warner has made a desperate public appeal for his baggy green to be returned after it went missing during the course of the journey from Melbourne to Sydney ahead of his farewell Test.

Warner had kept his baggy green(s) in his personalised team backpack and it went from the luggage after it reached the Sydney airport from Melbourne. 

"Hi all, this is my last resort," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a video, "but my backpack, which contained my Baggy Green, has been taken from my luggage, which was transported to Melbourne airport and flown on @qantas to Sydney a few days ago. @qantas have said they checked their cameras and have not seen anyone open our bags and take the backpack, however they do have blind spots. 

"If you are the person, who was either working for the company driving it to and from the airport or working for @qantas and have, by chance, just wanted the backpack, I have one for. I would be grateful if this were returned asap. Thanks," Warner said in his video.

"Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media and I'm happy to give this to you if you return my baggy greens," he added.

Watch David Warner's video:

Notably, Warner has also announced his ODI retirement and will now be focusing on playing T20Is for Australia and franchise cricket around the world. However, he has mentioned that he would be available for selection if Cricket Australia needs him for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. 

Warner's decision has brought curtains on an illustrious ODI career that he has had for Australia. The southpaw has played 161 ODIs for the Aussies and aggregated 6932 runs at an average of 45.30, including 22 centuries and 33 fifties.

The New Year's Test in Sydney will get underway on January 3.

