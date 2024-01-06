David Warner fares well in final Test outing as Australia whitewash Pakistan 3-0

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner.

David Warner led the charge with a fifty in his final red-ball outing to help Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the New Year's Test in Sydney on January 6 (Saturday) and complete a clinical whitewash 3-0 in the three-match Test series at home.

Chasing a mediocre total of 130 in the final innings, Australia lost Usman Khawaja for naught after he was pinned in front of the stumps by Pakistan's off-spinner Sajid Khan in the very first over of the chase.

But before Pakistan could capitalise on the breakthrough, Warner and Marnus Labuschagne got together in the middle and nullified the early advantage with a century partnership. While Warner got DRSed to Sajid at an individual score of 57, Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 62 off 73 balls with the help of nine fours.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan began proceedings with Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal reuniting in the middle of the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground) with an aim to add as many as possible to their team's lead. But to the dismay of the team management and the disappointment of the Pakistani fans, the tourists just managed to add 47 more to their overnight total of 68 and got bundled out for 115.

Meanwhile, the win brings an end to Warner's Test career that spanned over 12 years. The southpaw played 111 Tests for his country and accumulated over 8500 runs at an average of almost 46. He finishes as Australia's fifth leading run scorer in the longest format of the sport behind teammate Steven Smith, and former captains Steve Waugh, Allan Border and Ricky Ponting. Though retired from Tests, he will continue to play T20Is for the Men in Green and Gold.

Notably, the win has helped Australia get to a total of 54 points on the World Test Championship points table and are behind table-toppers India, second-placed South Africa and New Zealand who are occupying the third position.