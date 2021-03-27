Cricket fraternity wishes for Sachin Tendulkar's swift recovery from COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tendulkar announced on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar confirmed on his official Twitter account that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

One of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times, Tendulkar, however, informed that all his other family members have tested negative.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms," the 47-year-old wrote on his Twitter handle.

"All others at home have tested negative. I have quarantined myself at home and I am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors.

I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," he further wrote in his official statement.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its official Twitter account to wish Tendulkar a swift recovery.

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who shared the Indian dressing room with Tendulkar for almost an entire career, wrote, "Get well soon paji."

Former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan who was also a part of the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends side in the recently-concluded Road Safety World Series, also wished the 'Master Blaster' a quick recovery.

Cricket-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra wrote, "Wishing @sachin_rt a speedy recovery. First time, hoping for you to be negative....soon #COVID19."

Mumbai Indians, the team Tendulkar represented in the Indian Premier League, also took to Twitter to wish him.