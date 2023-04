Chennai Super Kings open their account at IPL 2023, beat Lucknow Super Giants in high-voltage match

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team CSK

Chennai Super Kings registered a victory at their home ground, MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai on Monday as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants in their second game at the IPL 2023. Coming to bat first, CSK registered a target of 218 runs. On the other hand, LSG managed to score 205/7 in 20 overs. The high-voltage ended with MS Dhoni-led CSK winning by 12 runs.

CSK Playing XI:

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar

LSG Playing XI:

Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Manan Vohra

