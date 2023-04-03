CSK vs LSG: Kyle Mayers becomes 1st player in history of IPL to make this record, know details

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers scripted history in the second match of Lucknow Super Giants at their IPL 2023 campaign. In the game against Chennai Super Kings, played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, the West Indies star all-rounder registered a special record in the 16th edition of the tournament.

In the match on Monday, Mayers hit 53 off 22 deliveries before getting dismissed on Moeen Ali's ball as Devon Conway took an easy catch. His innings included 8 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 240.91.

Mayers was bagged by LSG at a price of Rs 50 Lakh. In the two IPL matches that he played so far, the 30-year-old West Indian has scored 126 runs at an average of 63.00 and a strike-rate of 210.00. He scored 73 off 38 balls in the first match against Delhi Capitals.

Mayers became the first player to hit back-to-back half-centuries on the IPL debut. Interestingly, by scoring 50 off just 21 balls, Mayers became the joint holder to score the fastest half-century at the Chidambaram Stadium.

Earlier in the game, LSG won the toss and opted to bowl. CSK set a target of 218 runs.

CSK Playing XI:

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar

LSG Playing XI:

Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Manan Vohra

Latest Cricket News