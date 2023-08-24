'Bhaag bhaag bhaag aaya sher aaya sher': Surya reacts to Shreyas Iyer's heartwarming post ahead of comeback

Follow us on Image Source : AP Suryakumar Yadav had a great reaction to Shreyas Iyer's social media post ahead of his comeback

Team India announced their squad for the Asia Cup a couple of days ago and the biggest news for them from the 17-member team was the return of both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, the two pillars of the middle-order for the Men in Blue in the ODIs. Iyer has been out since March with his back injury aggravating and Rahul injured his hamstring during IPL 2023 and the management, staff and fans were on tenterhooks with regards to their participation in the continental tournament.

However, with both being named in the squad, it was a big relief for all the Indian team well-wishers. Now a few days later, Shreyas Iyer shared a post from the NCA thanking all the people behind his recovery and comeback.

"Been a long journey but I'm super grateful to the people who stood by my side to help me to get where I am today. Thank you Nitin bhai and Rajini sir and everyone at The NCA, who've been tirelessly helping me. Much love and much appreciated," Iyer wrote in a heartwarming post as he shared the picture with physio Nitin Patel and trainer Rajnikant.

Suryakumar Yadav was quick to pump up his Mumbai teammate as he quoted the lyrics of a popular track from the film 'Gully Boy', "Bhaag bhaag bhaag aaya sher aaya sher". But he wasn't finished just yet. On Instagram, Surya came up with a different comment saying, "Bolde unko wapas mat bulaana (Tell them not to call you again)."

While Iyer has been passed fit, chief selector Ajit Agarkjjar mentioned that KL Rahul sustained a niggle recently and might be doubtful for the first game against Pakistan on September 2.

“Shreyas has been declared completely fit. Rahul, in the last few days, not his original injury, has incurred a niggle which is why Sanju will be travelling with the team. But the physio...I'm sure there will be an official statement, but we are at some stage expecting him to be completely fit if not at the start of the Asia Cup, but in the second or the third game. But he is well on track,” said the BCCI chief selector.

Latest Cricket News