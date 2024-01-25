Joe Root breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, equals Ricky Ponting's massive milestone during IND vs ENG 1st Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sachin Tendulkar and Joe Root.

Former England captain Joe Root continues his form with the bat. The England star stepped on the field of Test cricket for the first time in six months as the English side is taking on India in the first Test in Hyderabad. Root, who is England's number 1 batter, has now shattered Sachin Tendulkar's record during the opening Test.

Root has now become the highest run-getter in IND vs ENG Tests. He had 2526 runs against the Men in Blue in the purest format of the game and needed 10 to surpass the Indian legend Tendulkar's tally of 2535 runs. During the first session of the game, Root achieved the feat but fell in the second session of the day for 29.

Most runs in IND vs ENG Tests:

Joe Root: 2555 runs

Sachin Tendulkar: 2535 runs

Sunil Gavaskar: 2483 runs

Alaistar Cook: 2431 runs

Virat Kohli: 1991 runs

Root equals Ricky Ponting

Notably, this was not the only thing Root had to show in his innings on Day 1. He has equalled former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting's record of most Test runs against India. Ponting had 2555 runs to his name against India in 51 Test innings, meanwhile, Root now has 2555 runs in 47 innings. When he comes out to bat in the second innings, the English batter will have the chance to own this record.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach