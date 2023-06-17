BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh record third biggest win ever in the history of Test cricket

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bangladesh

Bangladesh have tumbled records in the one-off Test against Afghanistan beating them by a massive 546 runs. This is the third biggest win in the history of Test cricket in terms of runs with the first two instances happening back in 1928 and 1934 respectively. England had beaten Australia by 675 runs in 1928 while Australia returned the favour six years later with a 562-run victory.

Chasing a mammoth target of 662 runs, Afghanistan were never in the chase as they lost wickets at regular intervals. They were never expected to chase such a gargantuan target either and it seemed it was only a matter of time before they get bundled out. However, not many had anticipated the way Afghanistan capitulated in both innings of the Test match scoring only 146 and 115 runs.

Having said that, Bangladesh played some top-notch Test cricket over the last three days and a bit not giving the visitors any chance to make a comeback. The only phase were Afghanistan dominated the proceedings was on the second morning when Bangladesh lost five wickets for nine runs. But the first innings score of 382 was always a huge one.

Afghanistan batters then wasn't up to the mark as they were bundled out for just 146 runs in 39 overs. Only four of their batters reached double figures and Nasir Jamal along with Afsar Zazai seemed looked comfortable in the middle scoring 35 and 36 runs respectively. Bangladesh didn't impose the follow on and piled on the agony on the opposition smashing 425 runs in just 80 overs for the loss of four wickets before declaring their second innings.

Afghanistan must have hoped to at least put up a fight with the bat in the pursuit of a huge target. But only three of their batters reached double digits this time and two batters got injured as well. While Shahidi suffered a concussion and Bahir Shah replaced him, Zahir Khan was hit on the elbow by Taskin Ahmed. They could only make 115 runs in their second innings going down by a huge margin of 546 runs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was the star for Bangladesh scoring twin centuries in the match and deservedly won the Player of the Match award for his heroics.

