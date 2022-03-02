Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ACBOFFICIALS Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the first T20I in Dhaka on Thursday. (File photo)

BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan on TV, online

Following a successful outing in New Zealand, Bangladesh will host Afghanistan in 1st of the two-match T20I series starting in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.

Match: BAN vs AFG, 1st T20I, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh, 2022

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 1st T20I will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 1st T20I is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.