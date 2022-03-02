Wednesday, March 02, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  • Bihar MLC elections to be held on 4th April 2022, counting of votes on 7th April
BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan on TV, online

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, 1st T20I: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timings, venue for BAN vs AFG 1st T20I in Dhaka.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 02, 2022 16:08 IST
Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the first T20I in Dhaka on Thursday. (File photo)
Image Source : TWITTER/@ACBOFFICIALS

Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in the first T20I in Dhaka on Thursday. (File photo)

BAN vs AFG 1st T20I Live Following a successful outing in New Zealand, Bangladesh will host Afghanistan in 1st of the two-match T20I series starting in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon.

Match: BAN vs AFG, 1st T20I, Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh, 2022

Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka 

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 1st T20I will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Bangladesh (BAN) vs Afghanistan (AFG) 1st T20I is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

