Ashes 2021-22 Live Score Australia vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Match Updates from Sydney

Ashes 2021-22 Live Score Australia vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Match Updates

Day 2 Report

England were 13/0 at stumps, trailing by 403 runs against Australia on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test, here on Thursday. Australia, who were 321/6 at Tea, added 95 more runs to their scorecard before declaring their first innings on 416/8 in the third session.

Usman Khawaja (137) and Steven Smith (67) were the top scorers for Australia while Stuart Broad (5/101) was the most successful bowler for England.

In reply, England openers Haseeb Hameed (2 not out) and Zak Crawley (2 not out) were at the crease when play ended on Day 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Brief scores: Australia 416-8 d in 134 overs (Usman Khawaja 137, Steve Smith 67; Stuart Broad 5/101)) vs England 13-0 in 5 Overs.